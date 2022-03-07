Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,580 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $6,555,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 14.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SAP by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,260,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

NYSE SAP opened at $106.10 on Monday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $105.34 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.66 and a 200 day moving average of $136.58.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

