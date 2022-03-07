Comerica Bank Purchases 91,449 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,449 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wipro were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 11.2% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Wipro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 701,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wipro by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Wipro’s payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WIT shares. CLSA raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

Wipro Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.