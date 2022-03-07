Comerica Bank Purchases 95,017 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 95,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Xperi worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Xperi by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Xperi by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 196,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA raised its stake in Xperi by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $16.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XPER shares. StockNews.com upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Xperi from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

