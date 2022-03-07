Comerica Bank Sells 1,081 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,836 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Perficient worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Perficient by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 3,684.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,431 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 36,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Perficient by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,741 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 41,314 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perficient alerts:

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $101.07 on Monday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day moving average is $119.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Perficient Profile (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.