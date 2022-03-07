Comerica Bank Sells 693 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of LCI Industries worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 26.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after buying an additional 95,795 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LCII opened at $119.81 on Monday. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $163.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.05.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.47. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

