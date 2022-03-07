Comerica Bank Sells 6,993 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $174.67 on Monday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.34 and a 12-month high of $545.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

