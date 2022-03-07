Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,532 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 360.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1,904.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after buying an additional 145,752 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $69.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.85. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $79.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.62.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,500 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $650,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $68,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,476 shares of company stock worth $2,861,558 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

