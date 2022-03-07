Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

CBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CBD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 57,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

