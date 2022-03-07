Compass (NYSE:COMP) and Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) Head-To-Head Review

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) and Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cicero shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.0% of Cicero shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Compass and Cicero’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $6.42 billion 0.45 -$494.10 million ($2.37) -2.95 Cicero $1.54 million 0.01 -$1.61 million N/A N/A

Cicero has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and Cicero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -7.70% -64.94% -19.65% Cicero N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Compass and Cicero, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 9 0 2.82 Cicero 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compass presently has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 183.67%. Given Compass’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than Cicero.

About Compass (Get Rating)

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About Cicero (Get Rating)

Cicero, Inc. engages in the provision of desktop activity intelligence, process intelligence and automation software to help organizations isolate issues and automate employee tasks in the contact center and back office. It operates through Software Products segment. The Software Products segment include Cicero Intelligent Analytics Platform and Cicero Automation products. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cary, NC.

