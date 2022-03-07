Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Constellium worth $16,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the third quarter valued at $464,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the third quarter valued at $225,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the second quarter valued at $3,205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Constellium by 701.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after purchasing an additional 860,125 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTM opened at $17.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.10. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSTM. StockNews.com downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

