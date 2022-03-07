ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WISH. Citigroup decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered ContextLogic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.17.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $1.90 on Thursday. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. The business had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.04) EPS. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,002 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $33,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Piotr Szulczewski sold 56,091 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $134,618.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 612,785 shares of company stock worth $1,571,825. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ContextLogic (Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

