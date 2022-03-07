Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives $53.48 Average PT from Brokerages

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. Scotiabank upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.35. 3,687,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,080. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $62.38.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

