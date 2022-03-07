Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Trading Up 14.1%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 14.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.15 and last traded at $30.98. 11,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 437,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLB shares. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 141.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 44,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

