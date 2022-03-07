Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.26

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 453903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. Raymond James upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 28.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,678,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,587,000 after purchasing an additional 493,262 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,334,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,115,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,014,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 46,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,684,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,587,000 after acquiring an additional 69,225 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

