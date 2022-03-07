Corrado Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.86. 1,433,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.36.

Featured Stories

