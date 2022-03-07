Corrado Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Corrado Advisors LLC decreased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,763,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 99,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 85,080 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 106,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 22,542 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.61. 71,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 120.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Starwood Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

