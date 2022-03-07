Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $580.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $560.00 to $580.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $547.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $525.50 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The company has a market capitalization of $233.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $518.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $216,871,000 after purchasing an additional 104,801 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

