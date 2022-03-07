Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.06

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 3982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.12.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $1,249,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $848,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,776 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coursera (NYSE:COUR)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

