Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Short Interest Update

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the January 31st total of 93,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Covenant Logistics Group stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.70. 76,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,766. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $364.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,419,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 185,443 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 178,692 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 394,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after buying an additional 164,200 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,309,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVLG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

