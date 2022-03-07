Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Short Interest Update

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the January 31st total of 93,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Covenant Logistics Group stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.70. 76,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,766. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $364.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.57.
Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,419,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 185,443 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 178,692 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 394,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after buying an additional 164,200 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,309,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CVLG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.
Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.
