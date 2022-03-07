Credit Suisse Group Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $415.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Snowflake from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Snowflake stock opened at $209.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.57. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

