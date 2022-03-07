Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CEQP opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 3.18. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -119.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,577,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,159,000 after purchasing an additional 856,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after buying an additional 269,300 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,518,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,429,000 after buying an additional 255,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 370,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 235,640 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

