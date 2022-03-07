Critical Contrast: Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) & Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 827.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Clipper Realty pays out -82.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Postal Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Clipper Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $24.68 million 10.08 -$350,000.00 $0.11 165.38 Clipper Realty $122.85 million 1.29 -$4.91 million ($0.46) -21.41

Postal Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clipper Realty. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Postal Realty Trust and Clipper Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Clipper Realty 0 1 2 0 2.67

Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.70%. Clipper Realty has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.06%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than Postal Realty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.0% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Clipper Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 4.92% 1.09% 0.60% Clipper Realty -5.49% -7.39% -0.55%

Summary

Postal Realty Trust beats Clipper Realty on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Clipper Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clipper Realty, Inc. engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties. The Commercial segment includes the 141 Livingston Street and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties. The company was founded by Shmuel David Levinson and David Bistricer on July 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

