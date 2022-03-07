Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target Cut to GBX 8,600

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 9,300 ($124.78) to GBX 8,600 ($115.39) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.96% from the stock’s previous close.

CRDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($126.12) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($88.55) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($126.12) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,487.50 ($113.88).

Shares of Croda International stock opened at GBX 6,938 ($93.09) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 6,032 ($80.93) and a 12-month high of £105.05 ($140.95). The company has a market cap of £9.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,171.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,936.64.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

