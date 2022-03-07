Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,027.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,981,000 after acquiring an additional 65,363 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total value of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $394.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $385.34 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $492.50 and a 200 day moving average of $540.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $561.29.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

