Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $701,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $203.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.35 and a 52-week high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.88.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.