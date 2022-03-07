Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 89,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $8,432,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 464,324 shares of company stock valued at $44,349,998. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $100.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $104.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

