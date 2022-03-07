Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 18,610 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 381.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 31.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,052 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 32,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

LOPE opened at $88.55 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

