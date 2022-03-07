Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 8,960 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.0791 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.76%.

Shaw Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.