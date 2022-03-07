CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.21). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAW. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.23.

CS Disco stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $69.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03.

In other CS Disco news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,020,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $1,067,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,898.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

