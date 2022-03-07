CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Receives $53.83 Average PT from Brokerages

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

LAW opened at $33.13 on Friday. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $310,953.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,819 shares of company stock worth $3,398,898 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in CS Disco by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,499,000 after buying an additional 2,517,885 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CS Disco by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

