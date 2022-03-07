CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $41,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,303,000 after purchasing an additional 267,651 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in CSX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,273 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CSX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,035,000 after purchasing an additional 718,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,362,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. CSX’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

