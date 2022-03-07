CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

CTO stock opened at $66.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $395.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher W. Haga acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTO. Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

