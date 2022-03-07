Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,932 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,515,000 after purchasing an additional 170,019 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,539,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,062,000 after purchasing an additional 86,072 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,430,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,857,000 after purchasing an additional 53,873 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,160.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,478 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,941,000 after buying an additional 36,257 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

