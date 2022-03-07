Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $663,000 Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 134,456 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amyris were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amyris by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after buying an additional 319,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amyris by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,023,000 after buying an additional 1,141,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,427,000 after buying an additional 231,883 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth about $651,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRS. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. Amyris, Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

