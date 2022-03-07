Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,671 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $169.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

