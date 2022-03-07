Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,228 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 71.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 68.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth $298,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WOW. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

NYSE WOW opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.01.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WideOpenWest news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $42,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $787,420. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

