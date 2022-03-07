Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 20,949 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Precision BioSciences worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,278,000 after acquiring an additional 274,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 20.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,792,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after purchasing an additional 479,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 13.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 106,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 40.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 217,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 148.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 394,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $3.80 on Monday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $230.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57.

DTIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

