Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 77,062 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,062 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 66,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 70.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 192,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,093,000 after acquiring an additional 106,529 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,771,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,713,000 after acquiring an additional 186,165 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.12. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

