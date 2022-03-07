Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) & First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Head to Head Analysis

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and First Northwest Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Northwest Bancorp $79.31 million 2.83 $15.42 million $1.67 13.42

First Northwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and First Northwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Northwest Bancorp 19.44% 8.29% 0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cullman Bancorp and First Northwest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Northwest Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Northwest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.86%. Given First Northwest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Northwest Bancorp is more favorable than Cullman Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Cullman Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cullman Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Northwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Northwest Bancorp pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Northwest Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Northwest Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Northwest Bancorp beats Cullman Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account. The company was founded on August 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Port Angeles, WA.

