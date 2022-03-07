Curio Governance (CGT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $924,455.34

Curio Governance (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, Curio Governance has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Curio Governance has a market cap of $924,455.34 and approximately $4,196.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00034576 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00104072 BTC.
About Curio Governance
According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “
Curio Governance Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.
