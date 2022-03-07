Cyclub (CYCLUB) Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week

Cyclub (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Cyclub has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Cyclub has a market cap of $40.28 million and $1.78 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclub coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0306 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.59 or 0.06572363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,570.92 or 0.99702278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00046713 BTC.

Cyclub Profile

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

