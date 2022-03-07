DA Davidson Raises Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $46.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.66.

FNKO opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $989.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. Funko has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Funko will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $4,660,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $2,479,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 557,034 shares of company stock worth $9,981,658. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Funko by 8.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Funko by 62.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 166,588 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Funko by 3.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Funko by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Funko by 12.1% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

