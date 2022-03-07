Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.63

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.63 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 341509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.