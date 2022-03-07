Dash (DASH) Price Hits $85.33 on Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $85.33 or 0.00228043 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $905.76 million and $171.18 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dash has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004130 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000801 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00034326 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000105 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,614,388 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

