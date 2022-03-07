Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 1,227 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.84, for a total transaction of $193,669.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.37, for a total transaction of $896,456.25.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $725,850.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $1,027,968.75.

On Monday, December 6th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42.

DDOG stock opened at $142.19 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,031.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

