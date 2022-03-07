Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot Sells 4,000 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $99,080.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $236,610.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $236,160.00.

On Monday, December 13th, John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, John Abbot sold 200 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $5,000.00.

Shares of NYSE MSP traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 435,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60. Datto Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Several analysts recently commented on MSP shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,653,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 21.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after buying an additional 300,280 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth about $27,493,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after buying an additional 80,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after buying an additional 123,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

