David J. Schlanger Sells 50,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $2,200,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PGNY opened at $43.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.84. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 407.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,963,000 after buying an additional 1,865,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after buying an additional 996,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after buying an additional 900,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,901,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.