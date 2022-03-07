David J. Schlanger Sells 50,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $2,200,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
PGNY opened at $43.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.84. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 407.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,963,000 after buying an additional 1,865,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after buying an additional 996,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after buying an additional 900,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,901,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
