Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.50 billion-$25.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.65 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.27.

DELL traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,309. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average is $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

