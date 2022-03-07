Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.50 billion-$25.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.65 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.27.

Shares of DELL stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.05. 26,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.16. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 316.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

