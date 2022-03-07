DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.39

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.39 and last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 127358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DENSO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97.
DENSO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)
DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.
